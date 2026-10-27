Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi apologises for being 'insensitive'

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Kaashvi Hiranandani appeared on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Rohit Shetty. Photo: Kind courtesy Kaashvi Hiranandani/Instagram





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After appearing on's, contestant Scout OP aka Tanmay Singh's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has shared an apology note on her Instagram for being insensitive.Taking responsibility for her remarks made on the show, Kaashvi clarified that her intention was to call out Scout for the mistakes and hold him accountable. However, she acknowledged that some of her words were insensitive towards others involved and admitted that she could have expressed herself better.'My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better,' Kaashvi wrote on her Instagram stories.