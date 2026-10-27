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Australian visa system goes biometric for Indians

Tue, 27 October 2026
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14:57
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
The Australia high commission in New Delhi is expanding its biometrics collection programme to visa applicants in India.

People submitting a new Australian visa application in India "may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image, from October 26", a statement from the high commission said. 

This process will not affect visas already granted or applications lodged before that date.

The Australian department of home affairs will advise visa applicants if they are required to provide biometrics, and give a complete set of instructions for the same. 

Applicants may be asked to attend one of 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India managed by VFS Global, or may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App.

The high commission's statement said that the expansion of the biometrics programme will help "protect applicants while supporting the strong movement of people" between Australia and India.

Australia already collects biometrics from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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