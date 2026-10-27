Arab voters are stealing the election from us: Netanyahu

18:43

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/File image

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged right-wing supporters to "wake up" and vote for his Likud party, warning of high Arab turnout.



Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is facing his first parliamentary election on Tuesday since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and the ensuing Gaza war, with the contest for the 120-member Knesset closely fought.



More than 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote.



In a video addressed to Likud voters, Netanyahu warned that Arab voters in southern Israel were "racing to the ballots" and claimed that "they are trying to steal the election from us", referring to three Ra'am party operatives reportedly arrested on suspicion of bribing voters.



"It's serious," he said, adding, "It's criminal. They will reach every single person. You have been warned."



Netanyahu also said Arab voter turnout in the Negev was far higher than among Jewish voters, without presenting figures.



"You must go out and vote," he urged, stressing, "You also must race to the ballot."



"No beach, no barbecue, everyone goes out to vote Likud. What hangs in the balance is the future of our Jewish state," Netanyahu said, warning that a victory by opposition Zionist and Arab parties "will bring an end to the Jewish state as we know it."