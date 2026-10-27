Anup Bagchi takes over as HDFC Bank MD-CEO

11:21

Image Credit: hdfc.bank.in

As Sashidhar Jagdishan left his position as managing director and chief executive at HDFC Bank on October 27, Tuesday, Anup Bagchi has taken charge of the post.



Bagchi, an ICICI Group veteran, is the first outsider to head HDFC Bank in its over-three-decade history. His previous assignment was as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.



Currently, the lender is battling a slew of challenges which have made investors wary.



HDFC Bank veteran and deputy managing director Kayezad Bharucha announced his intention to retire by December shortly before Bagchi's joining.



The surprise resignation of the bank's non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty in March this year, flagging values and ethics, blew the lid off certain practices at the bank.



The HDFC Bank scrip was trading 0.07 per cent up at Rs 688.7 apiece on the BSE at 0956 hrs on Tuesday as against a 0.11 per cent correction on the benchmark.



-- REDIFF NEWS