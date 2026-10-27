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Andhra energy dept mobilises 6,000 personnel to tackle Cyclone Arnab

Tue, 27 October 2026
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23:06
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Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday directed power utilities to remain on high alert and prioritise public safety amid Cyclone Arnab threat, with around 6,000 personnel mobilised to minimise loss of life and damage to property.

The minister reviewed the department's preparedness through a video conference with senior officials, directors and representatives of the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL), a release said.

Kumar said leave arrangements had been revised in areas outside the cyclone's immediate impact to ensure the availability of adequate manpower.

He directed the chairpersons and managing directors of power distribution companies to undertake field visits and closely monitor the situation.

Directors were already supervising operations in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Konaseema districts, he added.

Field teams had been instructed to attend to snapped power lines, fallen poles, damaged conductors and faults at affected 132-kV substations.

The department has strengthened its 1912 call centre to handle up to 30,000 calls simultaneously, enabling consumers to report power interruptions, snapped electrical wires, fallen poles and other electricity-related emergencies.

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