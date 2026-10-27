All 14 workers trapped at Bengal coal mine rescued

09:52

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All 14 workers trapped underground at a coal mine in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district have been rescued, an official said on Tuesday.



The incident occurred on Monday due to a technical glitch in the pulley system at the Kumardihi A underground mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of state-run Coal India Ltd.



"All 14 workers have been rescued. There has been no casualty," ECL Chairman and Managing Director Satish Jha said.



The workers were stranded in two lifting cages at a depth of around 50 metres after a rope slipped out of the pulley drum, disrupting the mechanism used to transport miners.