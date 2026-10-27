Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

All 14 workers trapped at Bengal coal mine rescued

Tue, 27 October 2026
Share:
09:52
Representational image
Representational image
All 14 workers trapped underground at a coal mine in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district have been rescued, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday due to a technical glitch in the pulley system at the Kumardihi A underground mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of state-run Coal India Ltd.

"All 14 workers have been rescued. There has been no casualty," ECL Chairman and Managing Director Satish Jha said.

The workers were stranded in two lifting cages at a depth of around 50 metres after a rope slipped out of the pulley drum, disrupting the mechanism used to transport miners. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Arnab intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm
LIVE! Arnab intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Arnab: SCR sets up 24/7 war room, cancels 53 trains
Cyclone Arnab: SCR sets up 24/7 war room, cancels 53 trains

The South Coast Railway Zone has a set up a 24/7 war room and cancelled 53 trains in preparation for the approaching very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab'.

Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada
Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada

Microsoft has announced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK, and Canada, providing financial support and career planning resources to those who choose to leave the company. The offer, available to...

EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous
EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous

The Election Commission on Monday defended its decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Supreme Court, saying the exercise was undertaken in accordance with the law and the three orders on its...

Will Gadi Eisenkot End Netanyahu's Rule?
Will Gadi Eisenkot End Netanyahu's Rule?

Gadi Eisenkot, a career soldier and leader of the centrist Yashar party, has emerged as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's principal challenger in the upcoming Israeli general election. His campaign is testing whether a leader from...