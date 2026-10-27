Air India issues travel advisory amid 'very severe' Cyclone Arnab

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Air India on Tuesday warned that flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada could be affected by weather conditions linked to Tropical Cyclone Arnab on October 27. The airline urged passengers to check for updates before leaving for the airport and keep extra time in hand, as bad weather could also disrupt road travel.In a post on X, the airline said, "Weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab may impact flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on 27 October."Passengers were advised to check their flight status on Air India's official website before starting their journey. The airline also cautioned that adverse weather could affect access to airports."Road travel may also get affected due to inclement weather. Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport," it said, thanking passengers for their understanding and cooperation.The advisory comes as authorities brace for the impact of Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The storm has been moving at around 25 kmph over the past six hours, with forecasts indicating a possible landfall near Yanam, along the Andhra Pradesh coast, by Wednesday morning.The approaching system is expected to bring strong winds and extremely heavy rainfall to parts of the coastal region, raising concerns over transport disruptions and the risk of flooding.