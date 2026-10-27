4 judges recommended for HC chief justice appointments

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Similarly, Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, currently serving at the Gujarat High Court, has been recommended as Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC.



Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta HC has been named for appointment as Chief Justice of the Telangana HC, and Justice Sudhir Singh of the Patna High Court has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand HC.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court Collegium comprising Justices Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna and headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has recommended to the Centre the appointment of four judges as chief justices of various high courts.In a meeting held on October 26, Monday, Justice P Sam Koshy of the Telangana high court was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi high court.