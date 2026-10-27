'32,000 trees to be axed for hydro project ahead of Modi's visit'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the Maharashtra forest department had been directed to cut down more than 32,000 trees near the eco-sensitive Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit next month for the ground-breaking ceremony of a hydropower project.In a post on X, Raut shared a letter purportedly issued by a forest official, which stated that approval had been granted to divert 233 hectares of land for the Rs 13,505-crore Saidongar-I Karjat Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project in Raigad district.The proposal involves clearing 197 hectares of reserved forest, 26 hectares of private forest and nine hectares of protected forest land in Karjat for the 3,000 MW project, according to the letter.The proposed tree felling has drawn criticism from Opposition leaders and environmental activists, who have accused the Mahayuti government of damaging forests and threatening wildlife to make way for the Gujarat-based Torrent Power venture.The project site is located 16 km from the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary and 20 km from the Bhimashankar Temple. With an estimated investment of Rs 13,505 crore, the facility is expected to strengthen grid reliability and improve energy security in Maharashtra and other regions.According to the letter attributed to Karjat East Range Forest Officer Sameer Shinde, the felling must be limited to the 32,490 trees approved under the land diversion proposal.The letter, as shared by Raut, stated that the affected trees should be removed without delay in view of Modi's proposed visit on November 3, 2026, for the project's inauguration ceremony.Raut also criticised senior lawyer and BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam for backing the project. He said Nikam should stand up for the public instead of supporting a venture that would lead to the loss of green cover.