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2 passengers held for assaulting Mumbai ticket checker

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
On October 26, when ticket checker Jignesh Vasantlal Bhavsar was checking tickets in the concourse area near platforms 5 and 6 at the CSMT terminus in Mumbai, two passengers allegedly assaulted and manhandled him.

An FIR has been registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) against the two for assault on an on-duty ticket checker. 

According to a release issued by the Central Railway on Tuesday,  Bhavsar approached a man and a woman to verify their travel tickets. The man claimed to be a railway employee but allegedly refused to produce his identity card and attempted to flee. Neither of them could produce proof of being a railway employee or any valid travel authority.

When Bhavsar tried to stop him, the man assaulted the railway employee, while the woman accompanying him also abused and manhandled him.

With the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, the two passengers, identified as Rishikesh Sanjay Pawar (24) and Nikita Rishikesh Pawar (23), were taken to the GRP station at CSMT.

The GRP has registered a case against the two under sections 137, 138 and 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, and sections 132 (Punishment for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to stop them from doing their job), 115(ii)- voluntarily causing hurt, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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