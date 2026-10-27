17 prisoners overpower guards and escape TN jail

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu after overpowering prison guards, police said on Tuesday. Four of them were caught soon after the escape.The incident took place late on Monday, when the inmates allegedly staged an epileptic seizure to trick prison staff.According to police, some prisoners in a shared cell alerted the warden on duty, claiming that one of their fellow inmates was seriously ill and needed urgent medical attention.When the prison staff unlocked the cell and entered to assist the inmate, the prisoners launched an attack, overpowered the guards and fled the premises. Three prison personnel were injured in the incident.