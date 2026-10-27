17 inmates escape TN jail, 4 recaptured

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When prison guard unlocked the cell to help, the inmates launched a sudden assault, and violently overpowered the security staff, leaving three officers injured, and fled the premises.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A shocking incident shook a jail in Tamil Nadu late on October 26, Monday as 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni.The police said that the inmates overpowered prison guards after executing a coordinated plan of an escape by faking an epileptic seizure. Four of them were recaptured shortly after the major jailbreak.A few inmates in a shared cell claimed that one of them was severely unwell and needed medical attention.