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17 inmates escape TN jail, 4 recaptured

Tue, 27 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A shocking incident shook a jail in Tamil Nadu late on October 26, Monday as 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti  in Theni.

The police said that the inmates overpowered prison guards after executing a coordinated plan of an escape by faking an epileptic seizure. Four of them were recaptured shortly after the major jailbreak.

A few inmates in a shared cell claimed that one of them was severely unwell and needed medical attention.

When prison guard unlocked the cell to help, the inmates launched a sudden assault, and violently overpowered the security staff, leaving three officers injured, and fled the premises.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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