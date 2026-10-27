13-year-old girl drugged, gang-raped, filmed act in Bengal

21:14

A woman in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday complained to police that her 13-year-old girl was drugged and gang-raped, with the accused allegedly having filmed the act and using it to demand money.



In the complaint, the woman has named her daughter's friend and several others as accused, the official said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.



"According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly abducted on October 24 after she left her home in Baguiati to meet a friend in Birati, a police officer said.



"It has been alleged that after being abducted, the girl was taken to a hotel in the Bandel area of Hoggly district, where she was forced to have a cold drink laced with sedatives before being sexually assaulted by multiple persons," he said.



The girl's mother stated in her police complaint that the accused persons allegedly recorded the incident and later forwarded the videos to her, threatening and blackmailing the family.



Citing the complaint, the police officer said the girl allegedly left home around 3.30 pm on Saturday and was expected to return by evening.



"When she did not return, the mother called her around 8.30 pm when the girl told her that she had gone to Barrackpore with her friend and would return by 10 pm or 11 pm," he said.