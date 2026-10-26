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LIVE! Will actor Imran Khan have to leave India? HC hearing tomorrow
LIVE! Will actor Imran Khan have to leave India? HC hearing tomorrow

'Baap' jibe: BJP holds nationwide protests, seeks Kharge's apology
'Baap' jibe: BJP holds nationwide protests, seeks Kharge's apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a nationwide protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's &quot;indecent and offensive&quot; remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Kharge retorted &quot;Modi ka...

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'
'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'If you ask Prime Minister Modi prove you are Indian, as per the Election Commission's criteria, he may not be able to prove that he is an Indian.'

Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case against Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case against Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday in a defamation case stemming from his 2018 remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah. The court ruled that Gandhi's statement was not...

The Lady Who Makes Salman Khan Dance
The Lady Who Makes Salman Khan Dance

'The universe has brought Salman and me together.'