The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a nationwide protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Kharge retorted "Modi ka...
'If you ask Prime Minister Modi prove you are Indian, as per the Election Commission's criteria, he may not be able to prove that he is an Indian.'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday in a defamation case stemming from his 2018 remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah. The court ruled that Gandhi's statement was not...
'The universe has brought Salman and me together.'