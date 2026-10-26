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XLRI releases final mock test dates for XAT 2027

Mon, 26 October 2026
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16:08
Kindly note image posted for representational purposes only. Photo courtesy: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels
Kindly note image posted for representational purposes only. Photo courtesy: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels
XLRI Jamshedpur has announced that it will conduct the third and final XAT 2027 mock between October 31 and November 1, 2026. 

The XAT 2027 is the national level entrance examination used for admission into post graduate management programmes at XLRI and other b-schools in the country. 

The XAT 2027 mock test will enable aspirants to experience the XAT testing environment, assess their preparation and identify areas for improvement ahead of the actual examination.

Only candidates who complete their XAT 2027 application by October 28, 2026, will be eligible to access the final mock test. 

The final mock test will offer candidates access to three mock papers within a 48-hour window, allowing them to attempt the papers at their convenience during the scheduled period. 

As per XLRI's official statement, candidates will also receive a comparative rank analysis to help them evaluate how their performance measures up against other test-takers.

XAT 2027 is scheduled for January 3, 2027, between 2 and 5 pm.

-REDIFF GETAHEAD

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