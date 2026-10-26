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Would you go on a Yamuna cruise?

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, inspected the capital's first-ever 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' on Sunday ahead of its proposed soft launch before the Chhath festival, describing the project as a new experience for residents and a potential family picnic destination.

Speaking during the inspection, Gupta said the government plans to inaugurate the river safari before Chhath and expressed hope that the initiative would offer visitors a peaceful experience on the Yamuna.

She said, "We plan to inaugurate this before the festival of Chhath. It will be a special experience for the people of Delhi. Just like how when we visit other cities and travel by boat along the Ganga, the Yamuna, or any other river, we experience a sense of peace--in the same way, while taking this 'Yamuna Safari' on Mother Yamuna, people will find peace and be able to seek her blessings."

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