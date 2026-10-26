Will actor Imran Khan have to leave India? HC hearing tomorrow

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Bombay High Court to hear actor Imran Khan's plea against 'Leave India' notice tomorrow.Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, had moved the Bombay High Court challenging a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave the country by October 28 over his alleged participation in a political protest.In his petition, filed through advocate Zulfiquar Memon and MZM Legal, the 43-year-old actor described the notice as "illegal, perverse, drastic and bad in law".Khan has sought the quashing of the notice and an interim stay on its operation. The plea argues that no provision under the existing law or statutory rules bars OCI cardholders from taking part in peaceful protests.The petition is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.Questioning the police action, Khan's plea said the notice did not specify the reasons for the decision or cite any supporting material or particular statutory violation. It also alleged that the notice had been issued without an inquiry, a show-cause notice or an opportunity for him to respond to the allegations."The notice has been issued without disclosing any reasons, supporting material, or specific statutory contravention. It was issued without inquiry, a show-cause notice, or any opportunity for the Petitioner (Khan) to respond to the alleged violations," the plea stated.The notice follows Khan's brief detention earlier this week during a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The gathering was held in solidarity with a demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi, where protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.