Why Javed Akhtar Is Saying Sorry To Rashmika!

14:25

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Javed Akhtar has apologized for not knowing that Rashmika Mandanna is from Karnataka, not Tamil Nadu.



When trolls were making fun of Rashmika's strong southern accent on Koffee With Karan, Javedsaab took to X and posted, 'Those who have any problem with the pronunciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil which is the oldest spoken language in the world and let's see how well they pronounce Tamil. This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable.'



A user replied, 'You are also as dumb as those people as you think everyone down south is a Madrasi and speaks Tamil. She is a Kodava from Karnataka and they speak Kodava and Kannada.'



Javed apologised immediately: 'I am sorry I was wrong I don't know her personally and incidentally the only film have seen of hers was in Tamil. But Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam Kannada is not the issue. If someone speaks our language even with a certain accent we should appreciate that. By the way, how many of us speak English with a perfect accent? How would we like if any English man makes fun of us?'



--REDIFF MOVIES