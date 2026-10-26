Voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy, Eric Bauza dies at 46

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Image Credit: @bauzilla/ Instagram



Bauza was a five time winner of Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons, Muppet Babies and The Adventures of Puss in Boots. He began his career in animation as a character designer at a Hollywood production studio before becoming one of the industry's well-known voice actors



At the time of his death, Bauza was working on two projects, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, in which he was set to voice Daffy Duck, and The Dragon Masters, in which he was set to voice the Shogun King.







-- REDIFF NEWS

Voice of popular Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Eric Bauza has died at the age of 46 at his home due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, as per a Variety report.On October 25, Sunday, his family announced his death through a statement shared on his Instagram account, adding that passed away suddenly and more details would be shared later.Bauza had 400 acting credits to his name. He began his long career in 2001 in animation, and lent his voice to several well-known cartoon characters, including Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig and Road Runner. He also worked on films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy and the upcoming Coyote vs. Acme.He was also known for working in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Ben 10 Omniverse and Rick and Morty.