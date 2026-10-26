US forces ready for major strikes on Iran within 96 hours

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-- REDIFF NEWS

US forces stationed in West Asia could launch fresh and potentially large-scale military operations against Iran within 96 hours of receiving an order from President Donald Trump, with sufficient military assets already deployed in the region, CNN reported, citing two US officials.The planned operations could go well beyond limited strikes on Iranian radar systems, missile launchers and other military assets that could be quickly rebuilt, the officials told CNN."It will be a big effort," one of the officials said.According to the report, several other current and former US officials familiar with internal military planning have expressed similar views. Some believe the question is not whether Trump will order further action against Iran, but when he will do so.The order could come at any point before the end of the year, though officials consider the period after the US midterm elections the more likely window, CNN reported.US officials have also acknowledged that Iranian forces have become more familiar with American military tactics, potentially making it more difficult for the US military to hit all its intended targets.Meanwhile, military planners at US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Pentagon have been drawing up an extensive list of potential targets. These reportedly include Iranian energy infrastructure, military installations and nuclear facilities.