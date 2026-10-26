UP: 3 held after 60 YO farmer dies during celebratory firing

14:19

Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





Guddu Singh has been arrested while two other suspects whose identities have not been disclosed have been detained by the police.



The gun allegedly used to fire the shot has also been recovered. Celebratory firing is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh.



-- REDIFF NEWS

60-year-old Ramkhelawan alias Suwalal was allegedly shot in the chest during celebratory firing during a traditional Tesu-Jhanjhiya event.The event, a symbolic ritual wedding of stick-and-clay figurines with roots in the Mahabharata, took place in a village near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.Soon after news of the tragedy reached Ramkhelawan's son Ajay, the family took the former to hospital where he was declared dead.The assistant commisioner of police (Ghatampur) Krishnakant Yadav said on October 26, Monday, that Guddu Singh, 28, fired a double-barrel gun while being allegedly intoxicated.THE ACP informed that a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on the family's complaint, and the body was sent for post-mortem.