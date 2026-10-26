Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
23:37
Jailed activist Umar Khalid/File image
Jailed activist Umar Khalid/File image
A book written by jailed activist Umar Khalid was removed from the library of the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) after a social media post objected to its listing as a new addition.

The institute, an autonomous body under the Union education ministry, on Monday said it has removed the book, Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, from its library to avoid "any misunderstanding or unrest".

The book is based on Khalid's PhD research, which examines two centuries of state formation, colonial rule, and tribal-state power relations in the Singhbhum region of present-day Jharkhand, with a primary focus on the Ho community.

The institute, in a statement, said its book collection is built through recommendations from IISER members and a committee that oversees the functioning of the library.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library
LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library

Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada
Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada

Microsoft has announced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK, and Canada, providing financial support and career planning resources to those who choose to leave the company. The offer, available to...

EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous
EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous

The Election Commission on Monday defended its decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Supreme Court, saying the exercise was undertaken in accordance with the law and the three orders on its...

Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend
Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend

A day after a 17-year-old boy, his father and friend were paraded naked through the streets of a south Kolkata locality after he was caught kissing his girlfriend, the police arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle on Monday.

HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday
HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, has challenged a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly attending a political protest. The Bombay High Court is set to hear his petition on Tuesday. Khan claims he...