Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library

23:37

Jailed activist Umar Khalid/File image

A book written by jailed activist Umar Khalid was removed from the library of the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) after a social media post objected to its listing as a new addition.



The institute, an autonomous body under the Union education ministry, on Monday said it has removed the book, Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, from its library to avoid "any misunderstanding or unrest".



The book is based on Khalid's PhD research, which examines two centuries of state formation, colonial rule, and tribal-state power relations in the Singhbhum region of present-day Jharkhand, with a primary focus on the Ho community.



The institute, in a statement, said its book collection is built through recommendations from IISER members and a committee that oversees the functioning of the library.