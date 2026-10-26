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Two-year-old from Karnataka enters India Book of Records as youngest tabla artiste

Mon, 26 October 2026
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19:18
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A two-year-and-10-month-old girl in this taluk of Uttara Kannada district has entered the India Book of Records as the youngest tabla artiste for reciting and playing 12 taals with their bols without error.

Swarashri Hegde, daughter of renowned tabla player Gururaj Hegde of Adukala and English professor and Hindustani vocalist Srilata, has impressed music lovers with her musical prowess. Gururaj himself is a disciple of Vidwan Seshadri Iyengar.

According to her parents, Hedge showed interest in the tabla from the age of one, often placing her hands on the instrument and even falling asleep on it. Seeing her keenness, they had two small tablas specially made for her.

"Gururaj taught her the 12 taals along with their bols while she sat beside him during lessons for his students," her mother Srilata told reporters.

She added that the family takes great pride in Swarashree's achievement of securing a place in the India Book of Records by reciting the bols and playing the taals on the tabla.

The toddler's performance has drawn widespread appreciation. Videos of her playing have circulated widely, with viewers expressing amazement at her sense of rhythm and concentration at such a young age.

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