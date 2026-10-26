'Trump must not interfere with who will be next Israel PM'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said he will make an independent decision on who should be tasked with forming the next government after Tuesday's election, amid renewed support from US President Donald Trump for incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud-led coalition.Herzog, who is expected to invite one of the Knesset members to form a government after the election, made it clear that he would not be influenced by pressure from Washington.In an interview with US network MS NOW, Herzog said neither Trump nor anyone else could interfere with his discretion in making the decision."I don't think the President of the United States or anybody else can intervene in my discretion, the discretion has to be based on certain facts, and we will see what the facts are...There will be a lot of pressure, though, regardless," he said.Herzog said he had "huge respect" for Trump and was open to dialogue, but stressed that the final decision rested solely with him.Trump had earlier endorsed Netanyahu for a second time, urging Israelis to vote for the incumbent prime minister."When you go to the Polls, please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister!" Trump wrote, adding that Israel and the US must stand firm against threats and calling on voters to support Netanyahu to "finish the job that we started".Netanyahu subsequently shared Trump's post on his X account.On Sunday, the Israeli prime minister also invoked the US president's support while warning of the consequences of his coalition losing power. In a social media post, Netanyahu shared an AI-generated image depicting a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv and warned that a victory for his rivals could put Israelis at risk of a "second Holocaust".The post quoted right-wing activist Yuval Blumberg, who described Israel as facing an existential threat from Iran."The State of Israel is in real and tangible existential danger. If the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, nothing will ever be the same again. Everything is so trivial compared to the existential threat of Iran and the Shiite axis," the post said.