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Tom Cruise Punched Jack Nicholson On Set!

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Tom Cruise plays a military lawyer in A Few Good Men
Tom Cruise plays a military lawyer in A Few Good Men
So deep in character was a young Tom Cruise in his role as a military lawyer Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee interrogating Jack Nicholson who played a steely Colonel Nathan Jessup in A Few Good Men that he punched him in the shoulder.

The scene was among the critical moments in the classic court room drama directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin.

Both Cruise and Nicholson had a good laugh after the shot, remembers co-actor Kevin Pollak in a podcast with Steve Kmetko, reported Fox News.

Cruise plays the lead lawyer defending two US Marines accused of murdering a fellow Marine at Guantánamo Bay. He is able to establish that the two accused were carrying out what they had been ordered to do by their superior officers, namely Colonel Jessup.

Demi Moore plays his colleague, a no-nonsense JAG officer in the film.

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