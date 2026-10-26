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Tiger Shroff Sells His House For....

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Tiger Shroff, Photo: ANI Photo
Tiger Shroff, Photo: ANI Photo
Just days after surviving a shocking firing shoot-out in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff sold his house for Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million).

The flat, located in the north west Mumbai neighbourhood of Khar measures 1,386.94 square feet in carpet area and was sold at Rs 64,891 per square feet, according to real estate web site Zapkey India.

The deal took place on October 22, four days before Tiger was attacked reportedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on October 18.

In September, Tiger had sold one of his apartments in Khar for Rs 15.60 crore (Rs 156 million).

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