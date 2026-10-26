Three-member SIT of Mumbai cops formed to probe audio clip released by Jarange

20:41

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange/ANI Video Grab

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to conduct an in-depth inquiry into an audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange last week, an official said on Monday.



The clip featured unidentified persons talking about Rs 500 crore being given to Jarange by MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



As per an official order, the SIT will comprise Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, Mumbai, who will head it, Vijaykant Sagar, deputy commissioner of police (South Zone 3, Mumbai), and Bajrang Bansode, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber, Crime Branch, Mumbai).



"The SIT will undertake a forensic examination, technical analysis, and comprehensive, impartial investigation into the recording. The head of the SIT has been authorised to appoint any additional officers required for the inquiry. The team has also been directed to submit periodic updates on the progress of the investigation," the order said.