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Stock markets rebound after 4-day slump; Sensex jumps 483 points

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Snapping the four-day losing streak, benchmark stock index Sensex jumped 483 points and Nifty closed above 22,750 on Monday on value buying and a rally in metal, telecommunication and healthcare shares.

Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 482.92 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 73,606.75. During the day, it hit a high of 73,606.75 and a low of 72,514.57, a range of 1,092.18 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 153.20 points, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 22,753.20, ending its four-day slide.

Sensex tanked 1,605 points, or 2.16 percent, while Nifty fell 546 points, or 2.38 percent, in four straight sessions through Friday.

Of the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports jumped the most, gaining 2.72 percent. Eternal jumped 2.56 percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2.53 percent, Trent 1.73 per cent, Tata Steel 1.52 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.43 percent, InterGlobe Aviation 1.39 percent and ITC by 1.24 percent.

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