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Steel bombs go off in Kannur, police launch probe

Mon, 26 October 2026
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18:21
Representational image
Representational image
An investigation has been launched after suspected steel bombs exploded at two places in Kannavam in Kannur district of Kerala, the police said on Monday.

The incidents occurred between 11.30 pm on Sunday and midnight near the Kannavam Forest Range Office and at Chundayil, a nearby locality, they said.

Windowpanes of buildings in the area were damaged in the explosions.

Upon hearing the loud blasts, residents alerted the police, who reached the sites and conducted a search.

Traces of explosives were found on the roads, but those behind the incidents had not been identified, officials said.

The police said steel bombs are country-made explosives designed to cause a loud blast.

Kannavam police registered a case on their own under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and forensic experts collected samples from the sites, while police were examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation, officials added. 

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