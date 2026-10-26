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Sri Lanka repatriates 40 Iranian sailors after providing medical care

Mon, 26 October 2026
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10:28
A survivor from the Iranian ship IRIS Dena is treated in Colombo in March
A survivor from the Iranian ship IRIS Dena is treated in Colombo in March
Sri Lanka has repatriated 40 Iranian sailors after rescuing them from a vessel in distress off its southern coast and providing them with medical treatment, officials said.

The sailors left Sri Lanka by air early on Saturday, a foreign ministry spokesman told reporters on Sunday. The Iranian Embassy covered the logistical costs of their departure, he added.

All 40 sailors received medical care before being sent back to Iran, the spokesman said.

Sri Lankan authorities had launched a humanitarian rescue operation after receiving reports of a merchant vessel in distress about 24 nautical miles off Galle, a port city on the country's southern coast.

The repatriation comes amid increased attention on Iranian vessels operating in waters around Sri Lanka, following a series of maritime incidents involving Iranian naval ships and concerns over US sanctions targeting vessels linked to Iran.

In March, Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine outside Sri Lankan waters, killing at least 84 sailors.

Sri Lanka later extended assistance to another Iranian vessel, IRIS Bushehr, which was in distress near the area where the Dena sank. The 208 personnel aboard the Bushehr were subsequently repatriated after Sri Lankan authorities arranged for the vessel to be towed to the eastern port of Trincomalee.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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