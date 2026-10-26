Sonia Gandhi to share love story with Rajiv Gandhi on Nov 10

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Congress leader Sonia Gandhi./Courtesy Sonia Gandhi on X

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said she will share more details of her love story with her late husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on November 10.



In a post on X, Sonia recalled how their love story began in a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge.



"Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you," she wrote, hinting at a personal account of their life together.