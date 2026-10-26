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SIT to probe accident involving Rahul Gandhi's convoy

Mon, 26 October 2026
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UP DGP constitutes Special Investigation Team to probe accident involving vehicles in Rahul Gandhi's convoy.

A minor pile-up involving vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday as he was travelling to Sultanpur to appear in a defamation case, a police officer said.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was safe, and no major injuries were reported, the officer said.

The incident took place around 10.15 am when a private vehicle belonging to local Congress leaders, travelling at the front of the convoy, suddenly braked for an unknown reason. Vehicles following it then collided with one another.

Some of the vehicles involved had joined the convoy midway. They were carrying passengers, including Congress workers from neighbouring Amethi district, police said.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi also confirmed that Gandhi was unharmed and his vehicle was not involved in the collision.

"Rahul ji is completely safe. It was a minor brush as his motorcade moved along the expressway," Awasthi said.

The convoy resumed its journey to Sultanpur shortly after the incident, the police officer said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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