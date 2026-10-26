Should Top Babus Get Extensions?

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Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, right, with Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, August 27, 2026. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

On Friday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was given a year's extension in office.



Singh, who is also Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman DRDO, would have retired on Saturday, October 31. He will now retire on October 31, 2027.



Singh's extension follows a familiar pattern in the highest echelons of Indian bureaucracy.



In August, Dr T V Somanathan, the Cabinet Secretary, was given a year's extension; India's top-most babu will now retire in August 2027.



Home Secretary Govind Mohan's tenure was extended by a year the same month till August 2027.



Other granted an extension: S Gopalakrishnan, secretary, Staff Selection Commission (31/10/2027) and Neeraj Sekhar, secretary National Production Council (31/12/2027).



In July, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri received a year's extension; his current boss Dr S Jaishankar had received a similar extension when he was ForSec. Ambassador Misri will now retire in July 2027.



'All such extensions are wrong as they affect equally or more efficient juniors wanting to move up,' retired Ambassador K C Singh tweeted after Rajesh Kumar Singh's extension.



'It also signals likely compromised objectivity of incumbent, enjoying government patronage.'