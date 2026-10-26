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Sharif to visit Russia soon for talks with Putin

Mon, 26 October 2026
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14:46
Image Credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Image Credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
While an official announcement from Islamabad is awaited, reports suggest that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia in the coming weeks for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The Express Tribune report has cited diplomatic sources, informing preparations were under way for Sharif's visit that was initially scheduled for March this year but was delayed due to regional security situation in Pakistan.

Currently, Pakistan is dealing with dual crises - escalation of Pak-Afghanistan tensions as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran had triggered a wider regional crisis. Islamabad had to then focus on evacuation of Pak nationals from Iran.

Regional security and Afghanistan are also likely to figure prominently in talks between Sharif and Putin. Other conversations may revolve around bilateral economic cooperation, particularly trade, investment and energy.

The report says that the two countries have explored cooperation in energy, connectivity, agriculture, and trade in recent years. However, considerable potential remains untapped, with banking, payment mechanisms, and physical connectivity being the practical challenges to expanding commercial ties.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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