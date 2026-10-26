Shaheed Express coach fire: Man carrying combustible in coach arrested

13:43

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

On October 23, the Shaheed Express was travelling from Amritsar to Jaynagar, was stopped after smoke was noticed in the sleeper coach. The fire was brought under control in time, preventing any major damage.





Deepak Kumar a resident of Kushinagar, was arrested on Sunday, after he was allegedly found carrying a sulphur-potash mixture in his bag, which caught fire inside a sleeper coach of the Shaheed Express in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.





RPF Dhampur post in-charge Chetan Kumar said that Deepak was arrested after an RPF investigation found that friction involving the sulphur-potash mixture had caused the fire in his bag in the S-6 coach.





While no injuries were reported, the affected coach was evacuated as a precaution, disrupting the train's operations briefly.





-- REDIFF NEWS