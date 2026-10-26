Several workers trapped at coal mine in Bengal, rescue op on

21:28

Several workers were trapped around 50 metres underground at a coal mine in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Monday after a technical glitch in the pulley system halted the movement of the lifting cage, a senior official said.



Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) CMD Satish Jha said the incident happened at the Kumardihi A underground mine after a rope slipped off the pulley drum, disrupting the mechanism used to transport workers in the cage.



"There were no casualties, and food and water had been supplied to the trapped workers. Work was underway to bring them out safely," he said.



"The workers are stranded at a depth of around 50 metres, while the pulley system extends to about 90 metres," he added.



Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said rescue operations were underway on a war footing.