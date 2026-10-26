Sensex surges over 480 points

16:00

The Indian equity markets ended higher on Monday with Sensex surging over 480 points and Nifty settling above 22,750 level. This rally was supported by selective buying in metals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, rather than a decisive improvement in overall sentiment.



Sensex ended at 73,606.75, up 482.92 points or 0.66 per cent against the previous close of 73,123.83. Nifty settled at 22,753.20, up 153.20 points or 0.68 per cent against the previous close of 22,600.



All broad market indices settled in the green. Amongst sectors, most indices ended in the green with healthcare, metal and pharma emerging as top gainers rising over a per cent each.