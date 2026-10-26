Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sensex surges over 480 points

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
16:00
image
The Indian equity markets ended higher on Monday with Sensex surging over 480 points and Nifty settling above 22,750 level. This rally was supported by selective buying in metals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, rather than a decisive improvement in overall sentiment. 

Sensex ended at 73,606.75, up 482.92 points or 0.66 per cent against the previous close of 73,123.83. Nifty settled at 22,753.20, up 153.20 points or 0.68 per cent against the previous close of 22,600. 

All broad market indices settled in the green. Amongst sectors, most indices ended in the green with healthcare, metal and pharma emerging as top gainers rising over a per cent each. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt clears Rs 2.12 lakh cr military procurements
LIVE! Govt clears Rs 2.12 lakh cr military procurements

Govt Amends Rules for Pure Ethanol Flex-Fuel Vehicles
Govt Amends Rules for Pure Ethanol Flex-Fuel Vehicles

The Indian Road Transport Ministry has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to permit flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol), a move aimed at reducing dependence on imported crude oil and promoting...

HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday
HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, has challenged a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly attending a political protest. The Bombay High Court is set to hear his petition on Tuesday. Khan claims he...

Retired Indian army captain honeytrapped using WhatsApp
Retired Indian army captain honeytrapped using WhatsApp

A retired Indian Army captain, Babu P, has been arrested in Vellore for allegedly leaking confidential military secrets to an unidentified woman via WhatsApp. The woman reportedly posed as a DRDO project worker and engaged in personal...

'Baap' jibe: BJP holds nationwide protests, seeks Kharge's apology
'Baap' jibe: BJP holds nationwide protests, seeks Kharge's apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a nationwide protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's &quot;indecent and offensive&quot; remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Kharge retorted &quot;Modi ka...