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Search launched in Kathua after suspicious movement spotted

Mon, 26 October 2026
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18:27
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Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday following reports by villagers about the presence of suspected persons, officials said.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Army and CRPF launched a search operation in the Karnadi area to verify the reports and strengthen security in the area, they said.

The operation was going on when the last reports came from the area, they said.

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