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Rupee falls 29 paise to close at 95.22 against US dollar

Mon, 26 October 2026
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19:09
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The rupee depreciated for the third straight day and settled 29 paise lower at 95.22 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee declined on positive dollar and slight gains in US Treasury yields, while a recovery in the domestic markets cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.92 against the dollar, then lost ground to touch an intra-day low of 95.26 and finally settled for the day at 95.22 (provisional), registering a decline of 29 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 94.93 against the US dollar.

In the last three sessions, the rupee has lost 84 paise against the US dollar.

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