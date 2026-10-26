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Retired army captain honey-trapped to share secret military info

Mon, 26 October 2026
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12:08
Representational image
Representational image
A 52-year-old retired Indian Army captain has been arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly sharing confidential military information with an unidentified woman over WhatsApp, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Babu P, was arrested following a tip-off. He allegedly shared sensitive details about Army equipment with the woman, whose identity and whereabouts are yet to be established.

Babu served in the Army for 28 years in various divisions, including those dealing with military equipment and artillery. He retired as a captain in 2025 and had since been living in Keezhvallam village near Kaniyambadi in the district, police said.

According to investigators, the woman contacted him on WhatsApp about a year ago, claiming to be working on a project for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Their exchanges reportedly became personal over time, with the two also engaging in video calls.

Police allege that the woman used the purported DRDO project as a pretext to obtain sensitive military information. Babu allegedly shared information available to him and contacted serving and retired Army colleagues, as well as Army offices, to collect additional details she had requested.

Central intelligence officials questioned Babu jointly for two days before handing him over to the local police. Further investigation is under way to establish the woman's identity and location.

He has been booked under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(c) and 5(1)(a) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. He was remanded to Vellore Central Prison on Saturday, police said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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