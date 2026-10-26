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Reddit's r/opensource has new competition -- r/TrueOpenSource. Here's why

Mon, 26 October 2026
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19:23
Image used only for representation
Image used only for representation
Reddit's r/opensource community has competition from unexpected quarters. Ever since it introduced new rules on October 24 prohibiting users from posting projects based on or created using artificial intelligence (AI), some users and developers responded by forming a splinter community -- r/True Open Source -- to express their outrage against the new rules.

Some moderators from Reddit argue that AI-generated content goes against the community's avowed open-source values, which allow people to inspect, use and modify computer software, often sharing their work freely with others.

Those who counter this argument questioned whether using AI tools automatically makes their projects less open source. They pointed out that even the Linux kernel, the programme that run many computers and servers, accepts AI-assisted code contributions.

Two more of these new rules are the reasons why Reddit users are venting themselves out: The first one that potentially excludes new projects and independent developers working alone from publishing their work need projects to be at least a year old and actively maintained and supported by multiple contributors.

The second rule effectively bans people who do not speak English as moderators believe these users cannot distinguish AI-written projects from machine-translated text.

The most interesting question that this debate highlights is this: should communities reject AI altogether, or focus on whether the resulting software is useful, safe and genuinely open source?

-- Rediff News

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