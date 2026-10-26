Red alert in Kodaikanal as northeast monsoon intensifies

16:05

Image Credit: ANI Photo





Popular tourist places in the hill station have been deserted, with the incessant downpour impacting the local hospitality industry and severely disrupting the daily lives of residents in Dindigul district.



Over 20 houses were flooded, forcing residents to spend sleepless nights safeguarding their belongings and livestock, in the Moonjikkal-Dobikana (Topikkanal) area of the hill station.



Local washermen and daily wagers' routines and livelihoods have been affected in the rains. Families have been forced to sit awake through the night as rainwater inundated their homes.



A 30-year-old bridge in the area that, serves as a crucial, primary link for 600 to 700 families, has developed cracks in the heavy rains. The area is under the threat of isolation if the bridge collapses.



The state's reservoirs are seeing a surge in the inflow of water. The water level at the Vaigai Dam in Andipatti reached the 50-feet mark (full depth 71 feet) after a gap of nine months.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A red alert has been issued in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, as the northeast monsoon intensified over the region.