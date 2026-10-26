Rahul Gandhi to visit Sangrur on Nov 4

20:24

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday asserted that the Congress is poised to form the next government in Punjab in February 2027, alleging that five years of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule have pushed the border state into distress marked by rampant unemployment, a collapsed law-and-order machinery, and state patronage to the drug mafia.



Addressing reporters in Chandigarh following a series of organisational meetings with the state leadership, Venugopal expressed firm confidence that grassroots feedback indicates a decisive political shift in favour of the Congress.



"Meetings with DCC Presidents, senior leaders, contested candidates, and one-to-one meetings with leaders, MLAs, and MPs were held. We got input from all the leaders of Punjab. That is why I am very much confident now that Congress is going to form the government in Punjab in February 2027," Venugopal said.



He further announced that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will take the political fight straight to the ruling party's bastion with an event scheduled for November 4 in Sangrur--the political stronghold of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.