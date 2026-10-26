Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Rahul Gandhi to visit Sangrur on Nov 4

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
20:24
image
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday asserted that the Congress is poised to form the next government in Punjab in February 2027, alleging that five years of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule have pushed the border state into distress marked by rampant unemployment, a collapsed law-and-order machinery, and state patronage to the drug mafia.

Addressing reporters in Chandigarh following a series of organisational meetings with the state leadership, Venugopal expressed firm confidence that grassroots feedback indicates a decisive political shift in favour of the Congress.

"Meetings with DCC Presidents, senior leaders, contested candidates, and one-to-one meetings with leaders, MLAs, and MPs were held. We got input from all the leaders of Punjab. That is why I am very much confident now that Congress is going to form the government in Punjab in February 2027," Venugopal said.

He further announced that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will take the political fight straight to the ruling party's bastion with an event scheduled for November 4 in Sangrur--the political stronghold of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library
LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library

Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada
Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada

Microsoft has announced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK, and Canada, providing financial support and career planning resources to those who choose to leave the company. The offer, available to...

EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous
EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous

The Election Commission on Monday defended its decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Supreme Court, saying the exercise was undertaken in accordance with the law and the three orders on its...

Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend
Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend

A day after a 17-year-old boy, his father and friend were paraded naked through the streets of a south Kolkata locality after he was caught kissing his girlfriend, the police arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle on Monday.

HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday
HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, has challenged a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly attending a political protest. The Bombay High Court is set to hear his petition on Tuesday. Khan claims he...