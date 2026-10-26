Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case against Amit Shah

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Sultanpur court acquits Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in defamation case relating to his 2018 remarks against Amit Shah.The case dates back to May 2018, when Rahul Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks about then BJP national president Amit Shah during a press conference in Bengaluru, his defence counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said. Gandhi had referred to Shah as an accused in a murder case, following which Vijay Mishra, then chairman of the local District Co-operative Bank and a BJP vice-president in the district, filed a complaint, Shukla said.Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mona Mishra were also present at the airport. A large number of Congress workers gathered near the premises, carrying party flags and banners to express their support for Gandhi."He respects the court and the Constitution. He is here today because the case is being heard in court. His statements were not understood in the right context," Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said.