Police, CPMFs conduct joint foot patrolling along border area in Samba

21:36

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The police and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMFs) on Monday conducted joint foot patrolling and area domination exercises along the border belt to strengthen security and maintain heightened vigilance amid reports of suspicious persons in the district, officials said.



The joint team was led by Samba SSP Anuj Kumar and comprised SDPOs, SHOs, police post in-charges and other police personnel, along with officials of the CRPF, CISF and BSF, they said.



The patrol covered sensitive border tracks and suspected infiltration routes, including Devak Bridge, Koulpur and Pangdour areas.



Security personnel patrolled over approximately six kilometres to assess ground-level security arrangements, enhance inter-agency coordination and identify potential security gaps.