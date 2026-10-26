Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Police, CPMFs conduct joint foot patrolling along border area in Samba

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
21:36
File image
File image
The police and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMFs) on Monday conducted joint foot patrolling and area domination exercises along the border belt to strengthen security and maintain heightened vigilance amid reports of suspicious persons in the district, officials said.

The joint team was led by Samba SSP Anuj Kumar and comprised SDPOs, SHOs, police post in-charges and other police personnel, along with officials of the CRPF, CISF and BSF, they said.

The patrol covered sensitive border tracks and suspected infiltration routes, including Devak Bridge, Koulpur and Pangdour areas.

Security personnel patrolled over approximately six kilometres to assess ground-level security arrangements, enhance inter-agency coordination and identify potential security gaps.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library
LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library

Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada
Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada

Microsoft has announced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK, and Canada, providing financial support and career planning resources to those who choose to leave the company. The offer, available to...

EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous
EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous

The Election Commission on Monday defended its decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Supreme Court, saying the exercise was undertaken in accordance with the law and the three orders on its...

Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend
Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend

A day after a 17-year-old boy, his father and friend were paraded naked through the streets of a south Kolkata locality after he was caught kissing his girlfriend, the police arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle on Monday.

HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday
HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, has challenged a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly attending a political protest. The Bombay High Court is set to hear his petition on Tuesday. Khan claims he...