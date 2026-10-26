Omar Abdullah to expand cabinet on Tuesday

15:27

Image Credit: Umar Ganie for Rediff

National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq spoke to reporters in Srinagar, informing them that the expansion of the Jammu and Kashmir council of ministers headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah will take place on October 27, Tuesday.



Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah and other party leaders will decide on the new faces to be inducted into the council of ministers.



The NC spokesperson was questioned about Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement regarding Pakistan, to which Sadiq responded saying it was taken 'out of context' and that it was petty politics being played by the BJP.



-- REDIFF NEWS