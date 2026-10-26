NTA releases syllabus for IIT-JEE Main 2027

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Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance examination can access the subject-wise syllabus on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.



According to the released syllabus, Physics and Chemistry are divided into 20 units each, while Mathematics has 14 units. Candidates should refer to the official document while preparing their study schedules and revising topics.



The NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 in two sessions, in January and April.





Session 1 is scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The examination will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).





For Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning), the duration of exam will be three hours, while candidates appearing for both BArch and BPlanning will get three hours and 30 minutes.





--REDIFF GETAHEAD

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027.