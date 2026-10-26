Nayanthara cast opposite Rajinikanth in Dharman

11:09

Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara reunites with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in his 173rd film, titled Dharman.



The hit Jodi have earlier worked on films such as Chandramukhi, Kuselan, filmmaker AR Murugadoss' debut film as director Darbar, and Annaatthe, which released in 2021.



Dharman is is produced under actor Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and R Mahendran.



It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who replaced Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi on the film.



Marimuthu's credits include Oh My Kadavule and Dragon.



Sharing the news on Instagram, Nayanthara said, "THE AURA IS DOUBLE. Welcoming the one and only @nayanthara to DHARMAN #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."



Others in the film include Simran, Raashi Khanna and Yogi Babu.



Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer.





