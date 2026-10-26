Mysuru royal family head criticises poor conduct of Dussehra 2026

11:58

Image Credit: @bangalorepalaceofficial/ Facebook

The Vijayadashami celebrations are an important affair for the Mysuru royal family. However, the family's head has expressed disappointment with the management, coordination and disciplinary issues with the officials who were assigned to make Dussehra 2026 a success.



In a statement on October 25, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family complained of poor coordination among government departments and repeated interference with the family's religious rituals.



She has proposed shifting the Sri Chamundeshwari Ammanavaru's Ambari procession to the day of the hill's Rathotsava.



Wadiyar added that the family's rituals on Dussehra 2026 did not go smoothly as there were recurring problems involving police personnel, security arrangements,



It was reported that the Vajramushti Kalaga, a sport that has been part of Vijayadashami rituals, had been discontinued for the first time in history. However, Wadiyar refuted the reports calling them 'factually incorrect' as the wrestling bout had not been held on certain occasions in the 1970s and 1980s and was also skipped to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.



She had met the 'Ustads' of the Jetty community before Vijayadashami. However, on that day one group of wrestlers had entered the palace premises while another could not gain entry, showing a lack of coordination between the departments handling entry of pass holders and participants.



Wadiyar criticised police personnel and their family members who gathered near the Golden Ambari for selfies and photographs, describing the conduct as lack of discipline.



Wadiyar urged the government to consider her proposals in everyone's interest and conduct the procession on Rathotsava day with "all grandeur befitting the Nada Devathe" (deity of the state).



-- REDIFF NEWS