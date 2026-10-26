MP: 4 die as car catches fire, falls into culvert

12:07

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

A car caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, leaving four men charred to death and one seriously injured. The car fell into a culvert around 11.14 pm on October 25, Sunday.



Bheem Dhakad (24), Aditya Tiwari (22), Chetan Dhakad (21) and Abhishek Solanki (19), all local residents, were among the five friends had gone from Sagour village to offer prayers at a temple and were returning when the accident occurred.



Tushar Mandloi (20), was thrown out of the car during the accident. He was provided first aid and referred to Indore for further treatment. However, investigation officer Kailash Gamad said that his condition was serious.



The superintendent of police Sachin Sharma informed that the vehicle veered off the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane road after a tyre burst. The car fell into a culvert catching fire.



Despite the fire brigade and the police rushing to the spot, the car was gutted. The bodies were sent to the Dhar district hospital for post-mortem examination.



-- REDIFF NEWS